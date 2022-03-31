Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 10,669,926 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

