Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after buying an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after buying an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,167. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.