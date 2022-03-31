Filecoin (FIL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $986.43 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $24.55 or 0.00053785 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $986.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.20 or 0.07164958 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,599.75 or 0.99908370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 185,144,892 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.