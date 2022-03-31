Financial Review: VersaBank. (VBNK) & Its Competitors

VersaBank. (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare VersaBank. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank. 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% VersaBank. Competitors 23.11% 11.37% 0.93%

This table compares VersaBank. and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank. $75.30 million $17.80 million 15.30 VersaBank. Competitors $12.93 billion $2.94 billion 8.38

VersaBank.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank.. VersaBank. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

VersaBank. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VersaBank. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VersaBank. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank. 0 0 0 1 4.00 VersaBank. Competitors 1110 3303 2743 85 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 65.69%. Given VersaBank.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VersaBank. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VersaBank. peers beat VersaBank. on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About VersaBank. (Get Rating)

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. It provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries and others. The company was founded by David Roy Taylor on January 18, 1993 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

