First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FCF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 9,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

