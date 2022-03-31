First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.
NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.
About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.