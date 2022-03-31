First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,326,000 after acquiring an additional 493,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after buying an additional 876,707 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

