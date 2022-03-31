First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Update

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 958,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $61.91. 916,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

