First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,759. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.60 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

