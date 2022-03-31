FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Shares Up 0.2%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of FirstRand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

