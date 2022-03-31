Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

