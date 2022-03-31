Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.