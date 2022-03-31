Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-658 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.64 million.Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.190-$5.700 EPS.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.50.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Five Below by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $4,148,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
