Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $214.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.
FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.
NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
