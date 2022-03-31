Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $214.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $160.20 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.69.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

