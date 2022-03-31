Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Reaches $75.31 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $75.31 million and $12.54 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046964 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.96 or 0.07192310 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.36 or 0.99973274 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00053989 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

