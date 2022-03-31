Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.40 billion-$25.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.34 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.