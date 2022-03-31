Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Shares of FSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.