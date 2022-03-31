Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%.
Shares of FSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
