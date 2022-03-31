Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,200. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

