Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Director Gary Joseph Smith Sells 16,720 Shares

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10.

FTS traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$61.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,464. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$58.29. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.95 and a 1 year high of C$62.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB raised their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.12.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

