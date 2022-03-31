Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 94.06%.
FBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. 1,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
