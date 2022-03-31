Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. 196,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,259. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and SÃ©guÃ©la gold mine located in south western CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.