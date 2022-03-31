Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 620,420 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £4.28 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)
Featured Articles
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Marble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Marble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.