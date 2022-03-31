Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading Down 6.6%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.87 and last traded at $46.07. Approximately 1,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 50,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

The firm has a market cap of $658.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

