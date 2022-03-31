Frax Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $26.15 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.00 or 0.07164876 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,829.18 or 1.00109818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,690,095,598 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

