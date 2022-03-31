FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 27.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

