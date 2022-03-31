Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUPBY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($46.15) to €41.00 ($45.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

