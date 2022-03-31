Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.55

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.31. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 74,889 shares.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16.
Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
