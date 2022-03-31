FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Civista Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CIVB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

