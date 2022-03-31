FY2022 EPS Estimates for Molecular Templates, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Molecular Templates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $190.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 308,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 196,766 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.