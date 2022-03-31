FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nestlé in a research note issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($54.95) to €51.00 ($56.04) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.65 and its 200-day moving average is $129.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Nestlé by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

