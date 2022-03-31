FY2022 EPS Estimates for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

TBK opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.