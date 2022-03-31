FY2022 EPS Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of ZWS opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

