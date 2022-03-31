Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 1,098,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,813 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

