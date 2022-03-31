Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 1,098,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GAU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.
About Galiano Gold (Get Rating)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
