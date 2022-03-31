GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. GAP has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About GAP (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.