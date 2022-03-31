GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.18 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,525,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,626,000 after buying an additional 2,850,312 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,231,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after buying an additional 812,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,235,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,646,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

