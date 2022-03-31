GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoVax Labs by 39.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 598,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

GeoVax Labs ( NASDAQ:GOVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 4,823.64% and a negative return on equity of 119.05%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

