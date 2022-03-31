Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.35.
Shares of GILD opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $8,758,000. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
