Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $845.55 million, a PE ratio of -183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.