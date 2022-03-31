Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $845.55 million, a PE ratio of -183.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.
About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
