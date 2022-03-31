Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading Down 6.7%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 120,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 285,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 million and a PE ratio of -3.41.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

