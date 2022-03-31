Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the February 28th total of 2,618,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS GLCNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 20,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. Glencore has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

