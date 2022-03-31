Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV) Insider Martin Carolan Purchases 201,502 Shares

Global Energy Ventures Ltd. (ASX:GEV – Get Rating) insider Martin Carolan purchased 201,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,754.71 ($15,605.04).

Martin Carolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Martin Carolan bought 500,000 shares of Global Energy Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($39,097.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 61.84 and a current ratio of 62.51.

Global Energy Ventures Ltd., an energy transition company, builds, owns, and operates the production, storage and shipping of natural gas and green hydrogen in Australia and the Asia-Pacific. It offers its transportation services through proprietary Compressed Hydrogen Ship. The company was formerly known as TTE Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

