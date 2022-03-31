Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMGGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GSMG stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.