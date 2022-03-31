Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Update

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the February 28th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GSMG stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.