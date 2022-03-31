GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Update

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 10,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

GDDY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 985,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,996. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

