Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.27. 35,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.62. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 236,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 171,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.