Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.57

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.57 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 2326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.01.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 39.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 42.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

