Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.15 ($16.65) and last traded at €16.00 ($17.58). 3,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.25 ($17.86).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.45 and a 200 day moving average of €18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97.
Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)
