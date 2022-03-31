Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.15 ($16.65) and last traded at €16.00 ($17.58). 3,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.25 ($17.86).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €17.45 and a 200 day moving average of €18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97.

Get Grammer alerts:

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.