Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of GNCGY remained flat at $$5.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

