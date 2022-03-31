Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 257.14% from the stock’s current price.
GNLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.76.
Shares of Greenlane stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,443,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,034. The company has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
