Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

TV opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

