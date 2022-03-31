Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
TV opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.26. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.06.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $128,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
