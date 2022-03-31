Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of GHLD stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $10.09. 24,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057. Guild has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $616.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guild will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

