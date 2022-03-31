H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.76. 2,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

