Handshake Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $406,954.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $74.46 million and approximately $406,954.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,553.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.93 or 0.07251799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00270638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.10 or 0.00823949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00099201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00469857 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00390569 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 478,564,884 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

